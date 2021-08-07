AHEPA Launches Emergency Relief Fund for Greek Wildfire Relief

On Wednesday, August 4th, newly-elected Supreme President of the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association, Jimmy Kokotas, announced the launching of the AHEPA Emergency Relief fund in an effort to provide humanitarian assistance for the victims of Greece’s wildfires.

AHEPA has a long history of supporting Greece during times of crisis.

After World War II, the organized mobilized its extensive chapter network and tens of thousands of members throughout the nation to raise tens of millions of dollars to build medical centers in dozens of Greek cities and towns.

In 2007, AHEPA donated $250,000 worth of goods and an additional $250,000 in financial assistance to victims of wildfires that ravaged the Peloponnese.

Following Greece’s wildfires of 2018 in Mati that left more than 100 people dead and thousands of acres scorched outside Athens, AHEPA was able to raise €159,000 to complete a burn unit at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens.

“The images and stories coming from Greece are terrifying,” Supreme President Kokotas said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by this tragedy. We are extremely grateful to Greece’s first responders and to all nations that have offered support and assistance. We will stand with Greece as we did in 2007, 2018, and during other times of great need.”

Donate to AHEPA’s Greece Fire Relief Fund here

