Biskotato (Chocolate Salami) From Constantinople

Author Nektaria Anastasiadou had the audacity to set her debut novel in the most sacred of all cities for Greeks and employ its revered history and urban landscape as the backdrop for an endearing story of love and food. And her boldness has paid rich dividends.

Anastasiadou’s novel “Recipe for Daphne” is a beautifully written story set in present-day Istanbul that tells how two Greek men vie for the hand of Daphne, a young American.

Prominent Greek American historian and professor of history Alexander Kitroeff wrote a review of her book for The Pappas Post. And the author herself has generously shared recipes from her book.

“This recipe, told to me by an elderly friend, may well have roots in Byzantium, where a common desert was made from layers of cookies, cream, honey, fruit and nuts,” Anastasiadou said. “It is also the dessert that Aliki serves at the luncheon on the island of Antigone in ‘A Recipe for Daphne.'”

The ingredients and instructions for how to make “biskotato,” or “chocolate salami” follow below.

Ingredients

For cookies:

2 1/2 cups blanched almond flour

4oz butter

3 tablespoons honey

For cream:

7 dates

6oz butter

3 egg yolks

2 generous tablespoons cacao powder

2 1/2 tablespoons cognac

Parchment paper

Instructions

Put dates in a bowl, pour boiling water on top to cover, leave to soak and soften.



Mix cookie ingredients, roll into balls, flatten on cookie sheet, bake at 350F for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Remove from the oven, let cool, and break into pieces.



Remove pits and stems from dates, put in a food processor and puree. Add butter, egg yolks, cacao powder and cognac and blend until smooth.



Remove blade from food processor and mix cookie pieces into the cream with a spoon.



Spoon mixture onto the parchment paper in a log shape, wrap in paper and shape more if needed, refrigerate for 4-24 hours until thickened.



Remove paper, slice and serve.

Click here to purchase a copy of “A Recipe for Daphne”

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update