Chicago’s Taste of Halsted Street Returning August 27-29

Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 31st year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Greek cuisine and culture from Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29.

The festival will take place along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, including 9 Muses Bar & Grill; Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora; Athena Restaurant; Mr. Greek Gyros and Spectrum Bar & Grill.

Festival vendors include Greektown’s 100-year-old Athenian Candle Co., The Greek Key jewelry, Sheets by Karen and more than a dozen others.

Live music and entertainment at Taste of Greektown includes Hellas 2000 on the festival main stage, performing traditional and new Greek music daily from 4-10 p.m. Local DJs and bands will perform on the festival’s second stage throughout the weekend.

The 4th annual Gyro Eating Contest sponsored by Devanco Foods takes over the second stage on Saturday night, August 28 at 6:00pm. Interested participants can sign up on-site at the festival that Saturday at 4:00pm at a table located adjacent to the second stage.

Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood has been the epicenter of the city’s Greek dining scene for decades, located along Halsted Street for 60 years.

The neighborhood boasts the largest concentration of Greek restaurants in the city and remains anchored by its celebration of heritage, community and history. Many restaurants and retail stores in Greektown are family-owned businesses that have been open for decades.

The 31st annual Taste of Greektown festival is presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce with additional support from Greektown SSA #16. The festival will be open Friday, August 27 from 4-10pm; Saturday, August 28 from Noon-10:00pm and Sunday, August 29 from Noon-10:00pm. An optional $5 donation is suggested for attendees.

For more information, visit Greektown Chicago’s official website.

