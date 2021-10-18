Figure Skater Seeks Support as She Represents Team Greece

Figure skating may not be the first sport that comes to mind when people think about Greece, but one athlete and four-time champion is attempting to change this — one jump at a time.

California-based figure skater Dimitra Korri launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund her upcoming training and participation as a member of Greece’s national figure skating team.

Korri is a four-time Greek national figure skating champion and in April 2021 received a bronze medal at the 14th Europa Cup Skate Helena competition in Belgrade, Serbia. The Skate Helena is an annual competition named after late Serbian figure skater Helena Pajović and it became part of the European Criterium in 2008.

“It is my goal to bring honor to Greece through the sport of competitive figure skating,” Korri writes on her fundraiser page. “As a child I never anticipated or understood the expenses that would come along with training at the elite level of ladies figure skating.”

Photo courtesy of Dimitra Korri.

Korri says that donations will help fund her practice ice sessions, coach’s bills, travel expenses, costume expenses and personal training sessions.

In the video clip below from the Skate Helena competition, Korri performs her “Free Skate” routine which includes her signature move — the “hydroblade” — as well as a two-jump combo, which is a double flip with the arms over the head and a double loop.

