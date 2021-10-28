Giorgos Tops List as Most Popular Name Among Men in Greece

Georgios, Giorgos, George, regardless of how it may be spelled in English, Γιώργος is the most popular men’s name in Greece.

Second most popular is Ioannis, followed by Kostas, Dimitris and Nikos and these aforementioned five names make up more than 42 percent of the Greek male population.

That’s according to a recent tweet by Elias Palaiologos.

36 πιο δημοφιλή ανδρικά ονόματα (%) στην Ελλάδα:



Γιώργος 11,1

Ιωάννης 8,55

Κώστας 7,97

Δημήτρης 7,65

Νίκος 6,93

Παναγιώτης 4,71

Βασίλης 3,60

Χρήστος 3,56

Θανάσης 2,43

Μιχάλης 2,27

Βαγγέλης 1,98 — Elias Palaiologos (@EliasPalai) October 22, 2021

The stats shared by Palaiologos may not be official, but they do match up with official research conducted by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), which admittedly is a decade old.

A 2011 study by ELSTAT also placed Giorgos atop its list with Ioannis coming in second and Dimitris, Kostas and Nikos rounding off the top five.

And there are no prizes for guessing the most popular women’s name (spoiler alert: it’s Maria).

That same study from 2011, which was widely circulated again in 2019 by the Greek press, revealed that the top five women’s names are Maria, Eleni, Katerini, Vassiliki and Sofia.

