Greece Launches COVID-Free App, Introduces Tougher Restrictions

A new app launched in Greece on Wednesday will allow citizens to store their Greek and European COVID-19 certificates on their mobile phones and tablet devices.

The COVID Free GR wallet, which is already available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, will allow users to store their digital health certificates for vaccination, recovery and testing, facilitating Greece’s recently introduced verification procedures.

The app works like other digital applications where users can store and verify documents including air boarding passes and event tickets. Users can save documents on the COVID Free GR Wallet by scanning a QR code or uploading them in PDF format.

The app’s launch comes one day after the government announced tougher virus restrictions in an effort to control a spike in coronavirus infections. Greek Health Minister Thanos Pevris said the measures would take effect on Saturday, November 6.

Plevris announced that all unvaccinated people will have to present a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons. He said the same rules will apply to outdoor restaurant areas and cafes. Exceptions will be made for supermarkets, food stores, pharmacies and places of worship.

Public and private sector employees will be obliged to present negative tests twice weekly to enter their workplaces, instead of once as is now the case.

