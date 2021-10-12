Home » Greece Opens Platform to COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for Those Over 50
Greece Opens Platform to COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for Those Over 50

People in Greece over the age of 50 who had the second dose of the COVID vaccine at least six months ago can now book an appointment for a booster shot.

Eligible recipients can book their shot via the online platform or at their local pharmacy similar to the first round of vaccines earlier this year.

Greek health authorities say that while a third dose is highly recommended, it will not be mandatory. 

Anyone that has already completed a previous vaccination course, whether double or single dose, will still be considered fully vaccinated.

According to a report in Kathimerini, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine will be used for third-dose vaccinations, identical to the one used in the general vaccination program.

The third dose has already been made available to people over 60, immunocompromised individuals, residents of care homes and healthcare workers. 

Reports in the Greek press suggest the booster shots will be made available to the entire population by Christmas.

Featured image: Michalis Vardakis, 73, receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, outside the church of the Virgin Mary, during a vaccination roll out, in the town of Archanes, on the island of Crete, Greece, Monday, September 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

