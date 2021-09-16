Home » Greek Designer Channels Met Gala Moments With Her Own Designs
Greek Designer Channels Met Gala Moments With Her Own Designs

by Gregory Pappas
The Met Gala was all the rage with countless memes, videos and Instagram stories clogging the internet, poking fun, analyzing and complimenting the outlandish outfits worn by the celebrities in attendance.

One New York City-based Greek designer did something more constructive— channeling some of her favorite Met Gala moments with looks from her own collection.

Sofia Karvela is the co-founder and creative director of a new apparel line called Wknd Nation. On top of that she has years of styling experience and thought she’d have a bit of fun what she saw on one of the worlds most famous red carpets.

Sofia channeling Kim Kardashian in Wknd Nation’s Boardroom Joggers and On Repeat Tee!

Met Gala

Sofia twinning with Jerry Lorenzo in her Taupe Wknd Track Suit Set.

Met Gala

Sofia echoing Timothee Chalamet’s all-white look in the iconic Ghost Power Tee. 

Ella Emhoff and Sofia serving perfect matches in the yet to be released Work/Leisure Suit by Wknd Nation.

For more about Sofia’s career and the birth of Wknd Nation, watch Episode 15 of “Live With Gregory Pappas” when he interviewed the designer at her Manhattan studio.

Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 15) Featuring Stylist Sofia Karvela

