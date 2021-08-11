Greek Prime Minister Apologizes to Greek People for State’s Shortcomings on Fire Response

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized during a televised address amid criticism of his government’s response to Greece’s devastating wildfires.

“I fully understand the pain of our fellow citizens who saw their homes or property burned,” Mitsotakis said. “Any failures will be identified. And responsibility will be assigned wherever necessary.”

Hundreds of wildfires have ravaged various regions of Greece in the past two weeks, forcing thousands to flee.

Satellite images and aerial drone footage showed the destruction on Greece’s second-largest island, Evia, where 120,000 acres of forest have been destroyed.

Mitsotakis said that the destruction “blackens everyone’s hearts” and pledged compensation for those affected, announcing a supplemental budget of €500 million ($587 million) to fund rebuilding, reforesting and compensation.

“We may have done what was humanly possible, but in many cases it was not enough,” Mitsotakis said in response. “We are dealing with a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions.”

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update