Look Inside Athens Stunning New Olympic Museum

The Athens Olympic Museum officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, May 14.

Located in the suburb of Marousi, where many of the 2004 Olympic activities took place, the new venue is in the Golden Hall, a multi-purpose venue that served as the international broadcast center in 2004 where international journalists gathered and shared their news with the world.

This new museum explores the history of the Olympic Games and includes dozens of original items spanning thousands of years from ancient Olympia to modern Athens, where the Olympics were revived in 1896.

The museum’s permanent exhibition illustrates how Olympic Games evolved through time, sharing three important themes and periods: the birth of the Olympics (Ancient Olympia), their revival (Athens 1896), and the return of the Olympic Games to Greece (Athens 2004).

“We believe that the museum will support Greece’s contribution in the modern Games. The Athens Olympic Museum is an international museum that showcases the history of the Games highlighting the Hellenic Influence in the formation of the Olympic Movement. There is a special space dedicated to the first modern Olympic Games in 1896 and of course the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. It will be really worth a visit,” said IOC member and Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos.

Designed by local architecture firms KLab and Mulo Creative Lab, the museum’s design combines sports and culture in a monumental, minimalist and information-rich display.

Athens Olympic Museum website.

Look inside the museum:

