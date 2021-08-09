NJ Senator Bob Menendez Calls on Biden Administration to Send More Aid to Greece

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has called on the Department of Defense to provide additional support to Greece as the country battles dozens of wildfires.

Menendez wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, saying Greece was a “close and valued NATO ally” that required additional assistance from the U.S. in the wake of record-breaking temperatures and wildfires.

The United States has already lent the use of a Poseidon surveillance aircraft that has been used to monitor thousands of acres of land from above. But Menendez thinks Greece deserves more support from the United States.

“I am writing to request that the Department of Defense provide support to the Hellenic Republic in its efforts to confront devastating fires. I applaud the Department’s deployment of P8 aircraft to Greece to provide enhanced situational awareness of the threats to infrastructure and residential areas. These efforts have saved lives and I urge the Department to fulfill additional requests for assistance, including the deployment of CH-47 helicopters,” Menendez said in his letter, which was also sent to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Samantha Power, the administration for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Menendez continued “Greece is a close and valued NATO ally. I urge the Administration to take all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need.”

