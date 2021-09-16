Philotimo, Philanthropy and “Gyros for Heroes” in Ida-Strapped New Orleans

In partnership with Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the charitable arm of the iconic Galatoire’s Restaurant in New Orleans will prepare and donate 1,000 meals to residents, first responders and linemen in Lafourche Parish on Saturday, September 18.

Spearheading the project is Louisiana businessman and philanthropist John Georges (pictured in the image above), who is majority owner of Galatoire’s Restaurant, a local century-old institution in New Orleans which has received numerous fine dining awards over the years.

“We know very well that the road to recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is long, but we can make a positive difference each day along the way,” Galatoire Foundation President and Galatoire President and CEO Melvin Rodrigue said.

“Our friends and neighbors in Lafourche have been with New Orleans and Galatoire’s when we needed it the most, and we are going to be there for them today and in the future,” Rodrigue said.

“Line workers, first responders, electricians, plumbers and other trades are working day and night to move Lafourche Parish down the road to recovery,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said. “Neighbors are helping neighbors. Families are helping families. Sharing a meal together, even for a few minutes, can bring a sense of normalcy and keep you going.”

“I appreciate the Galatoire Foundation and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral bringing some joy to our parish and recognizing the hard work everyone is doing here,” Sheriff Webre said.

Chefs from Galatoire’s and volunteer chefs from the New Orleans Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be cooking Thursday afternoon at Galatoire’s Restaurant on Bourbon St. located in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Meal distribution will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, September 18 at 5200 Highway 1, Raceland, LA, 70394.

The Galatoire’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to giving back to the New Orleans community and region that has patronized Galatoire’s Restaurant for generations. The foundation’s community involvement extends across south Louisiana, working through Galatoire’s and Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak.

