Pope Francis Expected in Greece This Year

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, will visit Greece this fall as part of a wider tour that will also take place in Cyprus, Slovenia and Malta.

“Slovakia is on the program, then Cyprus, Greece and Malta,” Pope Francis told a Spanish radio station, according to reports by Agence-France Presse.

Although no dates have been confirmed, reports from Malta suggest the tour may take place in the second half of November. 

“This decision will also consider the Covid situation to ensure the health and safety of the Holy Father, the faithful and all those involved, as the Church has always done in consultation with the health authorities,” a Vatican spokesperson was quoted as saying in The Time of Malta.

In 2016, Pope Francis traveled to Greece to visit the Moria migrant and refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Featured image: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk via Flickr

