Ryanair Transforming Hania into Regional Hub with 107 Weekly Flights to 42 Destinations

Dublin-based discount carrier Ryanair is transforming Hania, Crete’s airport into one of its European hub airports. With the re-launched service from Hania in western Crete on July 1st, the airline kicked off a packed schedule with 107 weekly flights across 42 routes – including 18 new routes added to the schedule.

The opening of this new base will connect Hania’s Ioannis Daskalogiannis International Airport to a host of destinations across Greece and Europe.

As peak summer season approaches, this new base will boost air traffic and the tourism industry in the region while vaccination programs continue across Europe and more people feel better about flying.

Greek consumers can now book a much-deserved city break from Hania to popular European hotspots such as Barcelona, Vienna, Milan, Rome and London.

The hub also serves foreign visitors who can fly directly into Hania from numerous European gateways, avoiding busy airports and long connections.

Speaking at the opening of the new Hania base, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing and Digital, Dara Brady said: “We’re delighted to be in Chania today for the opening of our new Greek base. Air traffic is set to soar throughout the peak summer months of July and August as vaccination rollout programs continue and with 42 routes (18 new) to choose from, our Greek customers in Hania have a host of popular European destinations to choose from this summer for that much-deserved break.”

George Vilos, Fraport Greece’s Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, said: “We warmly welcome Ryanair’s decision to further expand its operations out of Rhodes, Corfu and Hania airports by establishing new summer bases, offering a significant number of new international routes. The strength of the specific destinations, which attract the global attention and preference even under the current challenging conditions, combined with the unmatched Greek hospitality will definitely support Ryanair’s decision, paving the way for further development in the near future. From our side we wish Ryanair every success to this new endeavor and we are ready to welcome travelers from all over the world at the fully upgraded Rhodes, Corfu and Hania airports.”

