Sakkari Bows Out of US Open

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari was knocked out of the US Open last night, defeated in straight sets by teenager Emma Raducanu.

Sakkari, ranked 17th in the world, missed her opportunity to qualify for her first Grand Slam Final, bowing out 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-final.

It was the second Grand Slam semi final loss this year for Sakkari, who could not hide her disappointment afterwards.

“I’m sad. I’m very broken that I couldn’t make it to my first final once again,” Sakkari said. “But I’m positive that it will come sometime soon.”

Despite the loss, Sakkari had a great run at the US Open 2021, managing to knock out some of women’s tennis finest players, including former Grand Slam champions, Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu. She also became the first Greek woman in history to reach the tournament’s singles semifinals.

According to Greek sports website Sport24, Sakkari is expected to take home $675,000 in prize money from the US Open this year.

