Home » Sakkari Excited for New York Showdown Tonight
NewsSports

Sakkari Excited for New York Showdown Tonight

by The Pappas Post
written by The Pappas Post
Sakkari

Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari is hoping for a big Greek turn-out in New York tonight as she takes on world number four Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the US Open at 7:00pm EST.

Sakkari, ranked 17th in the world, has been buoyed by a vocal support base during this year’s tournament at The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

In her last match, that support helped her come from a set down to win one of the tournament’s most spectacular matches, claiming a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The match lasted 3.5 hours, ending at 2:13 a.m, to make it the latest finish in women’s US Open history.

“I mean, there was a decent crowd staying until 2:30 at night,” Sakkari said after the match. “I said, Maria, you cannot give up. Just stay focused and stay calm and just make balls.”

The Greek ace also paid tribute to her fans on Instagram, where she has 316,000 followers.

Next up for Sakkari is tonight’s match against Pliskova as she goes for a spot in her second Slam semifinal of the season. The two women have split their previous two matches, both of which came on the clay in Rome.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +

You may also like

Greece Remains Open to US Visitors, Despite EU...

Close to 7,000 Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers Suspended From...

Pope Francis Expected in Greece This Year

Delta Hiring Greek-Speaking Crew as Demand Increases for...

Popular Greek American Rapper Mad Clip Dies in...

Legendary Music Composer, Activist Mikis Theodorakis Dead at...

EU Removes US From List of “Safe” Countries,...

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Raises Nearly $1...

Hellenic American University in Athens Reopening in Fall...

Visitors to Greek Cave Wowed by Robot Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.