Social Media Influencers Launch Fundraiser to Reduce Waste on Greek Beaches

Tony Kariotis and Kristina Headrick, two independent content creators with large followings on social media such as Instagram, have launched “Café for a Cause,” a fundraiser aiming to reduce waste on Greek beaches.

The fundraiser features a custom-designed, reusable cup that shows off your favorite coffee order – including freddo, glyko or metrio — and which is now for sale with proceeds to benefit Aegean Rebreath.

Aegean Rebreath is a non-profit which aspires to reduce marine waste while encouraging recycling and upcycling of marine litter. The organization aims to highlight the importance of the marine environment for ecosystems, climate the economy and society.

“We only have one earth and one precious Greece,’ Headrick, founder of Yia Mas, told The Pappas Post via email. “Research supports that the Greek islands do, in fact, have a major trash issue as they receive an influx of tourists in the summer beyond their usual capacity.”

“Freddo espressos are served by the droves in single-use plastic cups, trash blows off of ferries, and our seas are polluted,” Headrick said. “Millions of tourists leave Greece each year unaware that their eco-footprint outstays their vacation.”

The reusable cups from “Café for a Cause” will not only support Aegean Rebreath, she said, but they also allow consumers to reduce the waste they would produce by repeatedly buying plastic single-use cups.

The campaign cups are currently on pre-sale and will be shipped by June 7. The last day to order cups and support the fundraiser is June 20. Straws are not included.

For updates on the campaign, follow Kariotis and Headrick on Instagram – @iamgreece and @yia.mas, respectively.

