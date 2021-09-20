The Biden Administration to Lift Travel Restrictions on Greek, Other Foreign Visitors in November

The Biden administration has announced that it will lift travel restrictions currently in place for travelers from Greece, and other nations across the world, starting in November.

Incoming travelers from abroad must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The announcement ends a travel ban that was implemented to limit the spread of disease and reopening the United States to relatives who have been separated from families and employees from businesses.

Foreign travelers who provide proof that they are fully vaccinated before boarding a flight will be able to fly to the United States starting in “early November,” Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, said Monday.

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange ideas and culture,” Mr. Zients said. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

The administration has restricted travel for foreigners looking to fly to the United States from a group of European countries, Iran and China for more than a year.

Fully vaccinated travelers will also need to show proof of a negative test for the coronavirus within three days before coming to the United States, Mr. Zients said.

