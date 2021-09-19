Fashion Icon John Varvatos Shares Vision for Reinvention and Success

From launching his menswear brand at age 43 and surviving unimaginable business challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, to his new foray into tequila with Nick Jonas today, John Varvatos shares his best advice on pursuing entrepreneurial passions, building lasting iconic brands and mastering the art of reinvention amidst challenging times.

The Varvatos empire currently includes one of the most iconic menswear lines in the world with twenty retail shops across the United States and Canada and the United Kingdom and a thriving music label that promotes new, independent rockers.

The award-winning fashion designer discusses with Moira Forbes what he learned from working for Ralph Lauren on how iconic brands are built and why “being a sponge” has been critical to his career success.

