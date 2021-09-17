Wait, what? A Top NYC Greek Restaurant is Going All-Vegetarian?

You read the headline correctly. One of New York City’s top Greek restaurants has announced in an Instagram post that it is dropping the souvlaki and stifado for a 100% all-vegetarian menu.

“Times are changing,” the post reads. “We are now the first 100% Vegetarian Greek Estiatorio.”

Established in 2013 by Tom Galis– well-known in NYC-culinary circles for “experience-style dining” The Greek in Tribeca quickly won the hearts of one of the nation’s toughest customer bases.

New Yorkers can be fickle as restaurants open and close as quickly as the day changes in America’s largest– and most competitive restaurant markets.

But The Greek didn’t only cater to New Yorkers. Galis’ reputation spread wide across the country and his attention to details, including exotic Greek-inspired cocktail menus, a rustic Greek countryside decor, and consistent quality food, made the restaurant a destination place for travelers from throughout the United States and abroad.

The new menu is called a “holistic gastronomy all-inclusive vegetarian menu” and includes wine pairings with all-natural Greek wines and interesting creations like Portobello gyros and Gigantes Shakshuka and various tasting platters with organic cheeses, oils, vegetables and other products.

