Washington Oxi Day Foundation Offering Scholarships for Students Grades 6-12

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation is offering scholarships to five Greek American students between grades 6 and 12 who best describe the concept of “philotimo.”

The first place recipient will receive a $4,000 scholarship and an invitation to the foundation’s 11th annual black tie gala on October 28 in Washington, D.C. where the student will be recognized as a guest of honor.

Two second place recipients will receive $2,000 scholarships and two third place recipients $1,000 scholarships.

How to apply

1. Watch the foundation’s video “The Greek Secret” (see below) on the subject of philotimo.

2. In 500 words or less, answer one of the following questions:

What does philotimo mean to you?

What are some extraordinary examples of philotimo that you have seen?

What are some of the things you can do in your daily life to exhibit philotimo?

How can philotimo improve your life?

3. Submit your answer to the Oxi Day Foundation via the website portal or via email at info@oxidayfoundation.org by Friday, October 15.

