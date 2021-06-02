Award-Winning Documentary “Healthy Seas: Mission in Santorini” to Screen June 8-10

The Pappas Post is proud to offer a 48-hour screening of the award-winning film “Healthy Seas: Mission in Santorini,” starting on Tuesday, June 8, to mark the occasion of World Oceans Day.

Directed by Artemis Samothrakis, the 22-minute short documentary follows a team of divers on World Oceans Day during a mission in Santorini where they succeeded in recovering half a ton of ghost nets — nets which have been left or lost by fishermen — from the seabed.

During an unprecedented underwater live-stream, renowned diver and non-profit activist Pierre-Yves Cousteau described the mission to inspire the protection of the world’s seas and oceans.

More than 640,000 tons of fishing gear is estimated to be lost or abandoned in the seas and oceans every year.

Healthy Seas, a non-profit founded in 2013, aims to address the ghost fishing phenomenon which causes the needless death of marine animals.

The organization works with volunteer divers to remove the aforementioned “ghost nets” from the seas and ensures that the nylon parts are regenerated into ECONYL® nylon yarn, the basis for new sustainable products such as swimwear, activewear, socks and carpets.

“Mission in Santorini” includes interviews with Cousteau; Nano Marinatos (Professor at the University of Illinois and daughter of famous archeologist Spyridon Marinatos); Dr. Maria Salomidi (Hellenic Center of Marine Research) and Lefteris Arapakis, who was recognized by the United Nations as Young Champion of the Earth for Europe.

Gregory Pappas, publisher of The Pappas Post, was the narrator of the documentary.

The film will screen starting on Tuesday, June 8 at 8:00pm EST and remain available for viewing for 48 hours. Click here to RSVP to the event via Facebook.

To support Healthy Seas’ mission, visit the website and consider making a donation.

