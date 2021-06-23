Chicago’s Taste of Halsted Street Returning This August

Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 31st year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Greek cuisine and culture from Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29.

The festival will take place along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s beloved Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, shopping and retail, family-friendly activities and more.

Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood has been the epicenter of the city’s Greek dining scene for decades, located along Halsted Street for 60 years.

The neighborhood boasts the largest concentration of Greek restaurants in the city and remains anchored by its celebration of heritage, community and history. Many restaurants and retail stores in Greektown are family-owned businesses that have been open for decades.

Taste of Greektown is presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce with additional support from Greektown SSA #16. Festival opening hours are Friday, August 27 from 4-10pm; Saturday, August 28 from 12-10pm and Sunday, August 29 from 12-10pm. An optional $5 donation is suggested for attendees.

More details on participating restaurants, merchants and live entertainment will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit Greektown Chicago’s official website.

