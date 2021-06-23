Greek Up Your Fourth of July with these Greek-Inspired Hot Dogs

Yes, the Fourth of July is coming up and you’ll no doubt be grilling. What a better way to celebrate America’s birthday than by grilling, the ultimate American summer pastime.

But we’re Greek and no matter what the occasion, we love to Greek things up a bit– even on a day as quintessentially American as the Fourth of July.

So put away that ketchup and mustard and grab some tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese, instead. Here’s a great recipe that we’ve adapted from Country Cleaver that’s sure to turn heads at your upcoming Fourth of July BBQ.

Get your favorite hot dog brand and fire up your grill. Cook according to package instructions.

Wet your hot dog buns with a brushing pf some extra virgin Greek olive oil. This will enrich the favor of your bread and compliments the toppings well.

Whip up some fresh tzatziki. Don’t be intimidated. All you need is:

2 cups plain, full-fat Greek yogurt

1 large cucumber, grated

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 handful of dill, chopped

1 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix together all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Prior to mixing, make sure you’ve drained all of the liquid from the grated cucumber.

Chop some cherry tomatoes into small pieces and crumble some Feta Cheese. Make sure you get authentic, Greek Feta Cheese because all other kinds are inferior in quality and imposters.

Line the inside of your bun with a spread of tzatziki, then sprinkle in some tomatoes and feta cheese. You can also add green or red pepper slices and chopped cucumber if you like.

Add your hot dog and Voila! You have yourself a Zesto Skylo or also known as a Greek Hot Dog.

Photo from Country Cleaver.

