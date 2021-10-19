Giannis Antetokounmpo Keen on Returning to Greece After NBA Career

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo says he plans to return to Greece after finishing his professional sports career.

In an interview with Sport24 journalist Harris Stavrou, the Milwaukee Bucks players opened up about his plans for life after basketball.

“I love Milwaukee but when my career is over I would like to live in Greece, close to my friends,” Antetokounpmo said, according to a tweet by Harris.

"I like players who stay on their teams, that's what i did. I am not the one who runs away".



"Now everything looks too easy for us".



Giannis Antetokounmpo EXCLUSIVELY on @sport24 pic.twitter.com/y95mq7gHNx — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) October 19, 2021

The NBA MVP said he really enjoys working in the city of Milwaukee because it allows him to focus on what he does best.

“I like working in Milwaukee. I go to Athens to see my friends, to spend time with my family and to relax. But when I come [to Milwaukee], I disappear. The city is quiet. you do not have much to do,” Antetokounmpo said. “I concentrate on basketball and that’s why I like it very much. It is a city that has embraced me from the first day.”

Speaking about his team’s chances to repeat their success of winning the NBA Championship last year, Antetokounmpo told Stavrou he isn’t sure if this year’s team is better.

“I do not know if we are better than last year or if we have more depth. This will be seen throughout the year. We will see,” he said. “We were a close-knit team last year. We may not have started the year well, but we had a strong bond.”

Read Harris Stavrou’s full interview (in Greek) with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sport24

