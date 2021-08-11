Greece Makes History With Water Polo Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Greece made history winning its first-ever Olympic medal in Water Polo at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

After a surprising semifinal win over water polo powerhouse Hungary, the Greek National Team advanced to the finals, but lost to Serbia— taking home the Silver Medal.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Greece showed tremendous progress, topping Group A in preliminary play with four wins and one draw.

After the silver medal match, Greek team members announced that they would donate half of the their €200,000 prize money to wildfire victims.

