Greek Bishop: Fires Punishment for Government’s Recognition of Same Sex Rights

A high-ranking Greek Orthodox bishop has blamed devastating forest fires in Greece on the government’s recognition of same sex rights.

Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus, one of the most populous diocese of the Church of Greece, lashed out in a statement to his faithful, posted to the Metropolis website, calling the fires “due punishment” on the government.

No stranger to controversy, Seraphim has, in the past, lashed out against Jews whom he claimed control the Greek government, calling them “Zionist monsters” and clashing with government leaders back in 2013 and threatening to excommunicate them if they voted for the bill when the government was voting for civil union laws that were ultimately passed.

It should be noted that the Metropolitan of Piraeus only speaks on his own behalf and his views are not the official position of the Church of Greece.

The statement from Seraphim:

“In conclusion, and I direct this comment with love to those who govern us. I would have them know, that when you promote the reconfiguration of the ontology of humanity, and the biology of humanity, and furthermore legislate accordingly as a supposed support of a human “right,” even though it has nothing to do with human nature, they believe this to be a positive mark on their CVs in the hope of promotions to ministerial (governmental) positions serving ulterior motives. They do not understand that this is nothing more than profanity. All profanity is must be cleared, and we receive our due punishment because this is what is required by global spiritual law. They have already received the results. And unfortunately the silent who tolerate this also suffer. Therefore let us all reflect and open oneself up to the question of whether or not we want divine consciousness.

The full statement appears on the Metropolis of Piraeus website here.

Alex Patelis, an economic adviser to the Greek Prime Minister fired back in a Tweet, calling the Metropolitan’s remarks “nonsense.”

“Instead of speaking nonsense that the LGBT community is responsible for the fires, let’s be inspired by Ioannis Melissanidis, the first openly gay Greek Olympian,” Patelis Tweeted.

Αντί να λέμε σαχλαμάρες ότι οι λοατκι ευθύνονται για τις φωτιές, ας εμπνευστούμε από τον @melissanidis, τον πρώτο ανοιχτά γκεη Έλληνα Ολυμπιονίκη 🏳️‍🌈🏅:



”-Πες μας κάτι τελευταίο.



-Η δύναμη της μοναδικότητάς μας πηγάζει μέσα από τη διαφορετικότητά μας.”https://t.co/ioXAhlfpyI — Alex Patelis (@PatelisAlex) August 14, 2021

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update