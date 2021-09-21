Greek Island Stars in Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign

Fresh off being named the world’s best island, the Greek island of Milos is now featuring heavily in the new global campaign of French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The “Towards a Dream” campaign, which was launched this week, was shot by Dutch artist and frequent Louis Vuitton collaborator Vivian Sassen and aims to highlight and celebrate the art of travel.

“As if in a reverie, silhouettes of children emerge from these richly contrasting landscapes, and one’s imagination takes flight between past, present and future,” the company wrote in a press release.

“Young school children enthusiastically venture into the heart of nature, transforming its grandiosity into a playground of discovery,” the statement continued. “Utterly innocent, they optimistically embody a future where anything is possible.”

The campaign was shot on the Greek island of Milos, which was recently named the best island in the world by Travel & Leisure Magazine, along with Petra and Wadi Rum in Jordan and Mont Saint-Michel in France.

It’s the second major promotion of Greece by a fashion brand belonging to the LVMH Group in just a few months. In June, another LVMH brand, Christian Dior, hosted their 2022 cruise show in Athens at the Panathenaic Stadium.

