Humorous New Tourism Campaign Highlights Greece “Beyond the Obvious”

A new tourism campaign aiming to promote the Peloponnese region is making fun of all the stereotypes tourists conjure up when imagining a vacation in Greece.

“Greece – beyond the obvious” showcases the beauty of places like Mani, Ancient Olympia and Nafplio, emphasizing that there is more to Greece than her islands.

The video opens with a scene of wild but beautiful beach, with text on the screen that says: “We asked people the following question: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear ‘Holidays in Greece?'”

“The islands” reply tourists from around the world in the following scenes, including an American who is the first to be featured.

It then switches to a series of humorous scenes, including a teacher that tries to explain that the region used to be a peninsula but since the Corinth Canal was created it can now be considered an island.

Perhaps the funniest scene is when the local “kafeneio” owner explains how he has all the old men in the village Googling Peloponnese to give the region a higher ranking in Google searches.

It’s a definitely an ad worth watching, not just for the beauty but also for the laughs.

