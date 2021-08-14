Milwaukee Bucks Sign Another Greek to Squad

The Antetokounmpo brothers are getting some Greek “parea” or company on their team.

The NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks have signed another Greek player— forward Georgios Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a team statement.

Kalaitzakis, 22, is a 6’7, 205 pound forward from Greece who spent the 2020-21 season with Panathinaikos where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds across 27 games in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague action.

He began his professional career in 2016 and has since played in parts of four seasons with Panathinaikos in addition to one season with Kedainiai Nevezis of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

Kalaitzakis has been added to the Bucks summer League, officials say.

He said that he feels “blessed” to be able to play alongside fellow Greeks Giannis and Thanassis Antetokounmpo.

“It’s a blessing to have two Greeks, Giannis and Thanasis, two amazing guys great players,” Kalaitzakis said after his NBA Summer League debut against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Obviously Giannis is the best player in the world. I have to learn a lot from them. I’ll go there, keep my head down. Work, work, work and I think at the end of the day I’ll be fine.”

