Popular Greek American Rapper Mad Clip Dies in Athens Car Accident

New York-born Peter Anastasopoulos, aka Mad Clip, a hugely popular rapper on the Greek music scene, died in a car accident in the southern suburbs of Athens on Thursday morning.

Considered one of the most influential people in the Greek trap scene, news of his death caused shockwaves throughout Greece, with many celebrities taking to social media to express their disbelief and sorrow.

“It is not possible. A few hours ago you were telling us about your plans… How did you change them like that on the road??” singer Tamta posted.

Eleni Foureira, who performed with Mad Clip on the smash hit “Borei,” and was a close friend of the rapper, posted a black image on Instagram with no words.

Mad Clip, who grew up in New York listening to hip hop and rap, had been recording music since 2004, but it wasn’t until he relocated to Greece in 2016 and started to work with Greek musicians that he found fame.

With over 367,000 followers on Instagram and countless hits, including several collaborations with high profile pop artists, he grew to become one of the most recognizable names in the Greek music scene and a multi-platinum artist.

