Tennessee Native Stamatia Scarvelis Throwing for Greece in Tokyo Olympics

Tennessee native Stamatia Scarvelis will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics this summer as a member of the Greek national track and field team.

Scarvelis announced in an Instagram post that she will participate in the hammer throw.

“Dreams becoming reality. This is truly greater than just me..it took a whole damn village,” Scarvelis said on Instagram.

An American of Greek heritage, Scarvelis’ personal record of 71.33 meters ranks second all-time among female hammer throwers in the country.

Scarvelis attended the University of Tennessee from 2016-19 after transferring from UCLA.

She won the SEC championships in the hammer throw (2018) and weight throw (2019) and hammer throw (2019).

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update