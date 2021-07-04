Trailer Released for Netflix Film “Beckett” Shot Entirely in Greece

Netflix has released the trailer for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s upcoming political thriller “Beckett,” starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander and filmed entirely in Greece.

The movie will premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 4 and begin streaming on Netflix August 13. Watch the trailer below.

While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.

The film, based on the 1945 book “Born to be Murdered” by Dennis Allan, was shot in various parts of Epirus, in northern Greece, as well as throughout the city of Athens.

