Musical Commemoration of Fall of Constantinople Featuring Glykeria to Stream LIVE

The Pappas Post is proud to stream a live musical broadcast called “The City Lives – Η Πόλη Ζει” in light of the annual commemoration of the Fall of Constantinople on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00pm EST. This virtual event is a production of St. Photios National Shrine in St. Augustine, Florida.

“The City Lives” will feature internationally-acclaimed recording artist Glykeria, also known as “The Voice of Greece,” and her band who will celebrate the musical legacy of Constantinople through songs inspired by the City.

The event will be hosted by Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Hierarchal Proistamenos of St. Photios National Shrine.

The City, as it was commonly and simply called, was founded by the Roman Emperor and Saint Constantine the Great and stood as a beacon of light even during the Dark Ages of Western Europe.

But by mid-15th century, that light waned amid a changing international and cultural landscape.

Constantinople fell in 1453, opening up a dark chapter in the history of the entire Greek and Eastern Christian world. But still, almost six centuries since that fateful day, the City lives.

“The City Lives” will stream live on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00pm EST on The Pappas Post Facebook page and YouTube channel.

