Musical Commemoration of Fall of Constantinople Featuring Glykeria to Stream LIVE

Musical Commemoration of Fall of Constantinople Featuring Glykeria to Stream LIVE

The Pappas Post is proud to stream a live musical broadcast called “The City Lives – Η Πόλη Ζει” in light of the annual commemoration of the Fall of Constantinople on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00pm EST. This virtual event is a production of St. Photios National Shrine in St. Augustine, Florida.

“The City Lives” will feature internationally-acclaimed recording artist Glykeria, also known as “The Voice of Greece,” and her band who will celebrate the musical legacy of Constantinople through songs inspired by the City.

The event will be hosted by Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Hierarchal Proistamenos of St. Photios National Shrine.

The City, as it was commonly and simply called, was founded by the Roman Emperor and Saint Constantine the Great and stood as a beacon of light even during the Dark Ages of Western Europe.

But by mid-15th century, that light waned amid a changing international and cultural landscape.

Constantinople fell in 1453, opening up a dark chapter in the history of the entire Greek and Eastern Christian world. But still, almost six centuries since that fateful day, the City lives.

“The City Lives” will stream live on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00pm EST on The Pappas Post Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Full credits for the production follow after the video below.

The City Lives – Η Πόλη Ζει
Presented by St. Photios National Shrine

This production was made possible by a generous donation by Archon Carl and Cynthia Hollister.

Hosted by
Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos

Featuring
Glykeria

Produced by
Gregory C. Pappas

Associate Producer
Darden Livesay

St. Augustine, Florida Production

Producer/Director
Nicholas J. Furris

Director of Photography
Patrick Herbert

Editor
David Smith 

Drone/Asst Camera/Colorist
Andrew Furris

Gaffer
Jaye Kenyon 

Grip
Jon Krol 

Grip
Simon Labous

Audio
David D’Ardenne 

Teleprompter
Kyle Summerall 

Production & Post Production Services Provided by Spectrum Films, Inc., Jacksonville, Florida.

Special Thanks to the City of St. Augustine Film Commission and St. Augustine Municipal Marina.

Athens, Greece Production

Directed by
Stefanos Sitaras

Director of Photography
Vasilis Kasvikis

First Assistant Camera
Marios Pougakiotis

Steadicam Operator
Giorgos Grammatikos

Chief Electrician
Nicholas Papathanasis

Console Operator
Nicholas Livanos

Lights & Equipment Rental
Arctos Films SA

Light Services 
Standard Tech

Musician/tech credits 

Bouzouki
Giorgos Rokas

Violin
Vaios Ampelakiotis

Accordion, B Vocals
Dasho Kourti

Percussion
Petros Pelelis

Bass
Polis Pelelis

Guitar, B Vocals
Konstantinos Fotiadis

Keyboards
Dimitris Kapilidis

Vocals
Theodore Mermigas   

Music Manager
Stelios Fotiadis 

Arrangements
Konstantinos Fotiadis 

Sound Mix & Master
Costas Segis

Song titles (in order)

  1. “Marmaromenos Vasilias” (Orchestral) | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras
  2. “Karotseri Trava” | Lyrics/Music: Traditional
  3. “San Ta Marmara Tis Polis” | Lyrics/Music: Primary School of Asia Minor/Traditional
  4. “S’agapo (Yiati Eis’ Oraia)” | Lyrics/Music: Traditional
  5. “Aeroplano Tha Paro” | Lyrics/Music: Panagiotis Tountas
  6. “Ehe Yeia Panayia” (Eastern Thrace – Constantinople) | Traditional
  7. “Bournovalia” | Music: Stavros Xarhakos, Lyrics: Nikos Gatsos
  8. “Marmaromenos Vasilias” | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras, Lyrics: Pythagoras
  9. “I Kabanes Tis Agias Sofias” | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras, Lyrics: Pythagoras
  10. “I Prosfygia” | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras, Lyrics: Pythagoras
  11. “Mes’ tou Vosporou Ta Stena” | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras, Lyrics: Pythagoras
  12. “Yiorti Zeibekidon” | Music: Apostolos Kaldaras, Lyrics: Pythagoras
