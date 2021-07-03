Home » The First Bouzouki Club Opening in Greece– Only for Vaccinated Partiers
by Gregory Pappas
Greek pop singer Panos Kiamos has broken the Greek internet with a video post announcing the official summer opening of the club he will perform at this summer. But it’s not the club that has caused the stir… It’s his message that only vaccinated partiers can make reservations.

“You know where I am,” Kiamos says in the video. “I’m at the heart of partying, at Posidonio,” he announced to tens of thousands of his social media fans and followers.

“You all know that I love playing music. Under no circumstances, however, do I want to play with public health.”

“That’s why we decided that from July 16, Posidonio will be the first Covid-free club in Greece.”

His post has generated quite the buzz with thousands of comments between Facebook and Instagram, where he shared his message.

