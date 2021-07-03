The First Bouzouki Club Opening in Greece– Only for Vaccinated Partiers

Greek pop singer Panos Kiamos has broken the Greek internet with a video post announcing the official summer opening of the club he will perform at this summer. But it’s not the club that has caused the stir… It’s his message that only vaccinated partiers can make reservations.

“You know where I am,” Kiamos says in the video. “I’m at the heart of partying, at Posidonio,” he announced to tens of thousands of his social media fans and followers.

“You all know that I love playing music. Under no circumstances, however, do I want to play with public health.”

“That’s why we decided that from July 16, Posidonio will be the first Covid-free club in Greece.”

His post has generated quite the buzz with thousands of comments between Facebook and Instagram, where he shared his message.

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update