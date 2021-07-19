Greek Music Legend Tolis Voskopoulos Dead at 81

One of Greece’s post popular singers, Tolis Voskopoulos, died at the age of 81 following heart failure.

The singer— who also acted in numerous film and theater productions— was a legendary figure in Greek music with dozens of hits to his credit that generations of singers after him continue singing to this day.

According to various Greek news reports, his wife, Angela Gerekou, a former government minister and actress, was at his side at the time of his passing.

Legions of fans and fellow singers dubbed him the “prince of Greek music” and took to social media to bid Voskopoulos farewell, with song titles and lyrics from his songs.

Even Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared his sentiments, posting in a Tweet that Voskopoulos left his own, authentic mark on popular Greek music. The singer “lived as he sang,” Mitsotakis Tweeted, and “sang as he lived.”

Ο Τόλης Βοσκόπουλος σφράγισε με τον δικό του αυθεντικό τρόπο τη λαϊκή μας μουσική. Έζησε όπως τραγούδησε, τραγούδησε όπως έζησε και με τον ίδιο τρόπο έφυγε: "ανεπανάληπτος", όπως θα λένε για πάντα οι μελωδικοί του στίχοι. Η σκέψη μας, στην οικογένειά του. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 19, 2021

Amongst his most well-known songs:

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update