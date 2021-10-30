Ibuprofen or High Phenolic Olive Oil? This Might Surprise You

As I dive even deeper into research about “all things olive oil” while I’m working to build my own brand of early harvest olive oil, I stumbled on this little-known and less-shared statistic that extra virgin olive oil has significant anti-inflammatory properties very similar to ibuprofen.

For those who purchased my Agourolado last year, you may have noticed a peppery burn in the back of your throat as it was going down.

Believe it or not, that burning sensation is actually a good indication that your olive oil is pure, fresh and more importantly– packed with the nutrients that give you the health benefits that come with consumption of olive oil.

That peppery burn is caused by high amounts of a natural compound called oleocanthal, which has more effective anti-inflammatory properties than ibuprofen, according to studies.

This compound has been studied and results show it helps reduce the risk of various joint-degenerative diseases, neuro-degenerative diseases and specific cancers.

Numerous researchers have concluded that oleocanthal in olive oil may be one of the main reasons the Mediterranean diet leads to longevity.

They even proposed that consuming high phenolic extra virgin olive oil on a daily basis could improve your health.

Of course, not all olive oils are created equally and if you’re adding olive oil to your daily regimen for health-benefit reasons, make sure you’re swallowing the real thing– burning sensation and all.

Most bottled grocery store brands have been adulterated with cheaper, older and less-quality oil. In fact, some manufacturers even try and REDUCE the peppery flavor to make it more amendable to the mass consumers’ palate.

Always ensure that your olive oil is from a single source and is labeled as high-phenolic. In the European Union, oils that are labeled “high phenolic” must contain a minimum of 250 mg/kg of polyphenols.

*The October 2021 chemical analysis of my 2021 Agourolado revealed that it contains 1110 mg/kg of these compounds, or over 4 times the European Union requirement.

